BTS: Here's how RM comforted V after his heated argument with Jin

The popular K-pop sensation BTS shares a strong bond and gives out major #brotherhood goals with their love for one another. But, the Bangatan boys had their fair share of fighters, and their ugly spats have been caught on the camera. During the Wings Tour in 2017, V had a heated argument with Jin and their fight caught ARMY's attention.

Just before the concert, both V and Jin got way too emotional and other members went to comfort them. The footage of their fight was on their documentary, Burn The Stage. Well, their verbal spat began ten minutes before showtime when BTS leader RM brought up a timing flaw in choreography.

The BTS choreography had all seven members moving in sync, but RM mentioned that the gap between him and Jungkook was large as compared to others. To fill the gap, V said that would have to move from his current stage position to position two. V then told Jin to increase his pace to get to position one.

Later, Jin said that he had trouble judging the distance between the markers. V said that he had to be at the position and said that Jin will have to run faster to get to the mark as he can start running once Jin reaches the point. Jin then argued saying that he was already running as fast as he could. V and Jin's argument grew. V then told that he was just suggesting which left Jin angry. V even told Jin 'You used to be fast, now suddenly you can’t'. Within no time, BTS members stepped in and tried to calm the situation. Jin apologized to V as the latter was on the verge of tears. Just before the concert, RM gave his members pep talks and the argument was resolved. V apologized for talking disrespectfully with Jin and behaving selfishly. Later, Jimin comforted Jin and RM hugged V.