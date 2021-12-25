BTS: Here's how RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook spent their first Christmas after debut

The popular South Korean pop band BTS has celebrated several Christmas together. The Bangtan boys have made many happy memories together and they even cherish them. Well, ARMY must be knowing that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook celebrated their first Christmas after their debut as they came together for Suga's radio show Honey FM 06.13. Isn't this exciting? During this special featured session, the boys even spoke about Christmas and read out 'the most saddening Christmas' stories sent to them by their fans. A video from their celebration was later shared on YouTube. During the radio show, Suga revealed that as a trainee, BTS celebrated Christmas eve by having chicken breast. He even said that after their debut in 2013, when the band won the Best Rookie Award, their boss gave them a treat and the group then finally had meat. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' SUGA tests positive for COVID-19; Sex And The City star Chris Noth faces sexual misconduct allegations from fourth victim and more

The members also spoke about their Christmas songs which are A Typical Trainee's Christmas. The members even teased each other and had a gala time together. Suga also revealed how he reached out to the fans during his recovery as he was operated on a few months before Christmas and asked his fans to send their stories to them. "Welcome to Bangtan Honey, the topic is, 'The most saddening Christmas in your life!' While I was resting, after my surgery, lying down on the bed was very boring. That's why through the (BTS) blog, I asked fans to send a few stories. About 700-800 people shared their stories. We picked out a few for this segment. So after reading the story, we will also recommend a song that fits the story," Suga said.

This year BTS members will not celebrate Christmas with their families as RM is still in quarantine after he returned from the US, Suga tested positive for COVID-19. ARMY from across the globe has been sending love for Suga and has been praying for his recovery.

Watch the videos here -