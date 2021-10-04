BTS: Here's why RM feels complimenting Jin never works and the reason will leave you in splits

The South Korean pop band BTS recently released footage from their 2021 FESTA Family Portrait photoshoot and ARMY is going gaga over their incredible looks during the shoot. During the shot, the BTS members could not stop themselves from complimenting each other about their fashion and looks. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook likely to get a clean chit in the under-the-table advertising case controversy; ARMY, check this out!

RM was waiting for his photoshoot when he saw Jin pose for some pictures. Within no time, RM was blown away by Jin's looks and could not take his eyes off him. RM complemented Jin for his looks and said, "Jin! You're so handsome. You look so handsome in your photos." In return Jin asked, "I'm handsome?" and RM said "yes."

Jin had a hilarious reply to RM's complement as he said, "I've never not been handsome in the morning." RM seems to be in awe of Jin's confidence and was expecting a similar answer from him. RM said, "His answers are always the same, so I don't feel like I'm complimenting him anymore."

RM went ahead and complimented Jin again. He saw Jin taking pictures of himself on his phone while he was next to the monitor his FESTA portrait which was on display. RM asked, “What, are you taking a photo with a celebrity?” This time Jin pretended as he did not hear RM saying anything and was busy clicking his stunning pictures.

Watch the video below from the 2021 FESTA Family Portrait Shooting -