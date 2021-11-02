BTS: J-Hope and V visit the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art in Seoul; their pictures and videos leave ARMY in awe

The popular South Korean pop band BTS members J-Hope and V recently visited the Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea. The handsome boys gave a glimpse of their trip to ARMY and fans cannot keep calm. In the pictures, J-Hope and V shared snaps from the art installations at the museum. They were spotted at the Rush Hour by George Segal, the rotunda of Museum 1 designed by Mario Botta, and Miniature Pagoda among others. The ARMY identified art installations seen in the pictures. Also Read - BTS 2022 Seasons Greetings: Jungkook creates meltdown on Twitter with his hottest ever Action Taker avatar; fans say, 'Why so sexy?' — view tweets

The Bangtan boys posed with Ron Mueck's Mask II. V posed with his head hiding behind the installation, while J-Hope recorded a video wherein he observed the installation. ARMY gushed over J-Hope and V pictures and fell in love with their cuteness. ARMY commented saying, 'Taehyung and Hobi museum date they are so cute', while the other user said, 'Taehyung and Hobi museum dates are my favourite'. Another user said, 'I would love to go on a museum date with Hobi and Taehyung walking while holding hands, stopping together to look at stunning pieces of art, share random thoughts, then grab some pastries at the museum café, and finally go to the gift shop and surprise each other with gifts'.

On the work front, the Bangtan boys are currently preparing for their first in-person live concert -Permission to Dance On Stage. The concert is said to take place later this month in Los Angeles.