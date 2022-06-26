BTS: J-Hope drops teaser of solo album 'Jack in the box' after the band announces hiatus; ARMY is super excited

The South Korean pop band BTS has always kept the audiences hooked on their electrifying music. BTS member J-Hope has left ARMYs excited with his upcoming solo album 'Jack in the box'. BIGHIT MUSIC has now officially announced that J-Hope is the first member of the BTS group who will be releasing the solo album, 'Jack In The Box'. Also Read - BTS' Jin aka Kim Seokjin opens a thirst trap for ARMY with shirtless pictures flaunting his friendship tattoo [View Tweets]

BIGHIT MUSIC took to their social media handle and made the big announcement as they wrote, 'j-hope 'Jack In The Box''. In the statement posted to Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC clarified that despite the focus on individual activities, the South Korean pop band is not taking a hiatus as a group. The statement read, 'Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to announce the release of Jack In The Box, J-Hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. J-Hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album.

-BIGHIT MUSIC'.

Have a look at the post -

The animated teaser for Jack In The Box did not suggest much about what the album would be. But, the BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement expresses that the album will demonstrate J-Hope’s 'aspirations to break the mold and grow further'. The statement read, 'J-Hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album Jack In The Box, represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further.

-BIGHIT MUSIC'.

ARMYs are quite excited as J-Hope would be releasing a solo album. One user wrote, 'JHOPE JACK IN THE BOX ALBUM, LET'S GO!!!', while another commented saying, 'THE JHOPE ALBUM ANNOUNCEMENT'. Moreover, J-Hope expressed his excitement at the news as he took to his Instagram and wrote, '"J"ack in the box'. He even updated his Instagram bio and wrote, “Get ready for Jack In The Box.”