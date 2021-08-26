BTS’ J-Hope gives a sneak peek into HYBE INSIGHT museum and its a must-visit for ARMY!

HYBE opened its new HYBE INSIGHT museum in May this year and it has a lot to give to its visitors. BTS‘s J-Hope recently visited the place and gave a sneak peek to its fans. J-Hope shared his experience on the BTS YouTube page and we cannot wait to visit the place. Also Read - BTS: Here's how Jungkook yelling 'Jimin-ssi' name became a meme for ARMY

As J-Hope enters the place, he keeps looking at the pictures and videos on the walls which gives an insight into the group's history. Right from their old performances, photoshoots till behind the scenes moments, the place is a treat for all ARMY. J-Hope felt nostalgic when he saw a video of his first mixtape that was released and later the performance of his team.

The new HYBE INSIGHT museum is a must-visit for ARMY as it has several interactive elements right from a movable cog to content picturizing on the walls, the place will leave you nostalgic. Moreover, J-Hope also showcased the theatrics of the exhibit with doors that open and give you a feeling that you get when you attend a concert.

Later, J-Hope was immersed in a room and was amazed by their new features. The fans also saw the trophy case, showcasing the group’s achievements over the years.

Later, J-Hope saw some amazing artwork drawn by the members and took a part in the exhibit with him. A staff member in the museum told J-Hope that there is a giant speaker and if one holds it, they will feel the group’s track “DNA.” J-Hope was taken aback after getting the impact from the speaker.

Watch the video here -