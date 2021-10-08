BTS' J-Hope once took an NYPD officer’s breath away with his killer looks and ARMY can relate to this - watch video

The popular South Korean pop band BTS has managed to win hearts across the globe with its music and charming personality. These Bangtan boys can make anyone fall in love with their looks. Well, recently J-Hope took an NYPD officer’s breath away in person. The officer was trying to hold the crowd as BTS members were passing by. The NYPD officer witnessed every BTS member as they walked past him. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's response to ARMY's question about Squid Game proves he's a fan; shares TMI and more adorable responses

The officer seemed to be focused on protecting the members as he managed to block the crowd successfully. But, the officer was left in awe with J-Hope's looks and could not take his eyes off him. As J-Hope walked by, the officer was seen moving his head and his eyes were glued to the singer.

This video proves that the officer was stunned by J-Hope's killer looks. The officer's facial expression shows that he was left starstruck as J-Hope walked past him.