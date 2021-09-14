BTS' J-Hope REVEALS he can finish a bottle of wine all by himself and Jin's reaction will make you wonder

BTS member J-Hope recently revealed that he can finish an entire bottle of wine by himself. During an interview with Billboard, the BTS members shared fun facts about themselves. The rapper, J-Hope shared a fun fact about him and this information did not impress Jin. Also Read - BTS gets felicitated by the South Korean President Moon Jae-in and ARMY feels 'SO PROUD' of the boys – view tweets and deets from the ceremony inside

Jin said, 'J-Hope, being able to drink only one bottle of wine is, in my opinion, a matter of mindset,” Jin said, according to a translation on the YouTube video. ‘You can finish two, but your mindset is weak. That’s why you can only drink one.' J-Hope replied saying, 'No, but, for my standards, even one bottle was a great challenge'. He even added saying, 'And even now, I finish one bottle with difficulty.' Also Read - BTS and Coldplay's My Universe: Here's all you need to know about the epic collaboration

Well, all the BTS members have shared their love for wine. Suga shared that he sometimes drinks the Korean beverage, soju. On The Late Show Starring , the popular South Korean pop band boys spoke about their favorite foods and drinks. Also Read - BTS' RM birthday VLIVE: From flaunting the bike gifted by Jin to talking about his drinking habits and more – here's all that happened in Namjoon's live

BTS is knowing for their chart-topping songs, including Permission to Dance, Life Goes On, and Butter.