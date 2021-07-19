BTS' J-Hope reveals how the Bangtan boys deal with highs and lows amid global fame and adulation

BTS is one of the most popular and loved South Korean pop bands across the globe. They have a huge fan following that is madly in love with the music and performances of the band boys. Also Read - BTS: The Handmaid’s Tale star Max Minghella gushes about his obsession with the Bangtan boys; here's what he said

In 2013, the BTS made its debut and within no time embarking on a journey of making new records. Right from being the first K-pop act to get a Grammy nomination to making their songs rank on the top of Billboard's Hot 100, the BTS has done it all.

The South Korean septet, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have always managed to continue dominating the world with their love. Recently, the boys confessed that they are planning to come to India and celebrate their music and fandom.

Well, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the handsome boys expressed their love for ARMY. J-Hope was asked how they deal with the ups and downs that they face in life? The handsome star J-Hope's reply will make you teary-eyed for sure. He said, "Now that I look back at the journey, it was just us delivering music and messages that we wanted to deliver and ARMY listened to them. So, all of this has been possible thanks to ARMY. We’re deeply grateful to them."

Recently, the band boys released their latest song Permission To Dance which has created a buzz among fans.