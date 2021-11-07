Well, recently Jimin decided to visit abandoned houses situated behind their vacation mansion to try out their fears. In the recent episode of In The Soop 2 BTS ver, Jimin left ARMY in splits after he scared J-Hope. In the fourth episode, which premiered on Friday night, J-Hope and Jimin decided to visit the abandoned houses after everyone sleeps. The two held a candle and a torchlight of their phones in their hands and began exploring the place. “I didn't think (J-Hope) would agree to this,” Jimin confessed. Also Read - BIG NEWS BTS ARMY; get ready to hoard special goodies on purchase of In the SOOP Season 2 VOD; can it get anymore exciting?

“Right now, J-Hope and I are testing our fears by walking to the back of where we live. There are four abandoned buildings in the back. We're going up there. The lights are on in the first building, so my goal is to make it to the second building,” said Jimin.

hobi & jimin fear test (1) ?? pic.twitter.com/txqQqQHqrk — 별 (@ttokitae) November 5, 2021

jimin my slytherin baby being proud of scaring hobi and making him curse ? pic.twitter.com/PoBIHg7F7m — Sel ? (@kookmimir) November 5, 2021

Initially, as they start their walk to the empty houses, J-Hope starts getting scared. He even gets shocked seeing a camera following them.

J-Hope starts getting scared as the two climb into the first house that had no lights on. Later, they go and visit the third house. Jimin tells J-Hope to enter the house one at a time. As usual, J-Hope takes the lead and Jimin tells him to head to the second floor. As J-Hope reaches the top floor, Jimin scares him. J-Hope gets terrified and begins swearing.

“I actually checked out the abandoned homes the day before. But the day before, I didn't get all the way to the house with the lights out. But watching J-Hope in agony made my fears disappear. I thought he was just acting scared but hearing him curse so much made me realise he was actually surprised. What a relief. If we were to do this another time, I'd like to plan in better and take him,” Jimin said after the incident.

“Total darkness really brings fear out of people,” J-Hope said. Well, recently, BTS members RM, Suga, and Jungkook spoke about their potential upcoming album. ARMY is all excited after knowing about the new song that will soon be released.