BTS: Jimin finds J-Hope's lookalike; ARMY gets creative thanks to Baby Mochi – check Hobi's twin here

The popular South Korean pop band BTS has made everyone go aww with their charming personalities. RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Suga's pictures are a treat to all their fans. Well, recently ARMYs have noticed a look-alike that completely resembles J-Hope and fans are going gaga over it. The ARMYs will be able to notice the resemblance when J-Hope dons his signature beanies and makes females go weak in knees with his handsome looks. Apart from ARMYs, other BTS members also agreed that J-Hope has a twin. While Jimin and J-Hope were on their way to the airport, the two decided to do some filming.

Jimin told J-Hope that he perfectly resembles an iconic piece of candy. Yes, you read that right. Can you guess, which candy? Well, Jimin has compared J-Hope with Hershey's Kisses. Jimin said that the candy resembles J-Hope when he dons the beanie. J-Hope offered his fans to have some chocolate and flaunted his red hair. Within no time, ARMYs started showing their editing skills and transformed J-Hope into a Hershey's Kiss. The results of the editing pictures are the cutest and we cannot wait to see them.

Take a look at the pictures -

everyone have some hobi hershey pic.twitter.com/TU7Klny9Rf — j-hope daily™ (@thehobiprint) January 18, 2022