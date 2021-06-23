BTS’ Jimin shares how his younger sibling made him extremely angry and it's relatable AF

The popular South Korean pop band BTS has managed to grab all the attention with their music and charming personalities. RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope have a huge fan following across the globe and are known for their personalities. Recently, BTS' Jimin shared a cute story about how his younger sibling had once made him extremely angry. He started narrating his childhood tale and even attempted to enact how he had lost his calm at his younger sibling. Also Read - BTS: ARMY slams fans of BLACKPINK for toxic comments on Jimin, V; #disbandblackpink trends on social media – deets inside

RM asked Jimin when in his childhood had he felt the most upset at being treated unfairly. Jimin's reply is quite relatable. He said, My younger brother made me so angry so I hit him, but he pretended nothing happened in front of our mom. So I got scolded by my mom instead. I was so so angry. So angry!" He even further said, "Where did it go? Aiiish I’m so angry." Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V was bullied him out of jealousy, Paramount unveils Transformers Rise of the Beasts, Gwen Stefani's marital status revealed and more

Watch the video here:

아 기여어 .. 이거 생각난다 지민이 정말 화낫을때 나오는 말 “에잇시 열바다” pic.twitter.com/l1bVccbfr1 — 러블루 (@loveluJM) August 4, 2020

Within no time, fans fell in love with his anger mood and praised him. They said that despite angry, Jimin looks cute. Well, if you look this cute, then it is hard for people to listen to you even angry. Also Read - BTS: Bowled over by Jin/ Kim Seokjin's unreal Disney prince looks? Wait till you check out how cool V, JHope, RM, Suga look in illustrated avatars