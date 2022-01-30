BTS: Jimin's Artist Made Collection of With You Hoodie and Red Carving Earring becomes FIRST to sell out after restock

BTS member Jimin had introduced his artist-made collection on January 18, 2022. He was super excited and proud to release his collection and share them with his fans. As soon as the collection was out for fans to purchase, the entire artist-made collection was sold in under a few seconds. Due to heavy traffic on the Weverse shop site, the website got crashed and made it impossible for others to access it. But, several people who were lucky to have got their product were on cloud nine as they got a bit lucky as compared to others. These lucky fans then shared pictures of themselves wearing the 'With you hoody' and 'red carving earrings'. Also Read - BTS: V sings theme song of K-drama Our Beloved Summer, then turns clapboy for finale episode – watch video

Take a look at the pictures shared by the lucky buyers -

Awww one of the best Hoodie? Thanks Jimin We ? You pic.twitter.com/kWPHiQO2hH — cokodive (@cokodive) January 24, 2022

드뎌 왔어요!! 우리 지민이 맨후맨!!!

아쉽게도 저의 M은 여전히 이동중이고 L만 도착한터라 원양해드릴 트친분께 양해를 구하고 L를 입어보았습니동?

별로 안큰데요ㅋㅋㅋ

우리 지민이 천재만재 후드 넘 이뽀요ㅠ

내꺼두 빨리 와라? pic.twitter.com/mLPYtx8shf — 난너만보여¹³지민아 (@Only_Jiminah) January 24, 2022

저도 왔어요

라지 좀크긴해도 과하게크지않아 다행인데 무게가 전 넘 무거워요 ㅎㅎ

덕메가 지미니가 어깨있다 생각하고 입으라고??? This wonderful song #BTS_Butter by #BTS (@BTS_twt) pic.twitter.com/jQrfE7lC7d — 오잉또잉jimin 1365244랑해?? (@LOVERYJIMIN) January 24, 2022

우리 지민이 옷 왔어요??

등치가 있어서 xl 주문했는데

진짜 넉넉해서 좀 커요 진짜 따숩고

진짜 모자도 얼굴이 쏙 들어가요

우리 지민이 옷 짱이당???@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/bM38TUHY4J — 니브?j.m¹³(slow) (@love__jm10) January 24, 2022

☆☆

후디 도착했다는 문자받고

퇴근하자마자 날아서 집으로 ??

제가 170에 지민이보다 몸무게 더나가는데

(아니 뭐 이렇게까지 ㅋㅋㅋ)

XL 많이 큽니다 (근데 또 덕분에 여리여리한 핏이 . . .)

디자인, 소재 완전 맘에 들어요

2 도전하시는 분들 참고하시라고 ?? pic.twitter.com/WA4X5nPvty — lattemin (@jitoljitol) January 24, 2022

후디살때 기준이 나랑 같은 박지민(이렇게라도 엮는 나ㅋㅋ)

1. 오버핏! (그러나 바디본체길이는 너무 길지 않아야 한다 그래야 비율이 조아보여 ㅎ)

2. 모자는 빅! (쓸때 목선이 안딸려 올라가고 얼굴이 작아보임ㅎ)

3. 목선이 파여야(답답해보이지 않음)

4.보라 컬러는 고급져야함

—>이거 다갖춤!! pic.twitter.com/tsbsqR8kCn — 냉동망개 (@lovejiminpk) January 24, 2022

By BTS JIMIN WITH YOU HOODY 우리 지민인 후드에 잡혀먹던데 ㅠㅠ

저 키 169인데 크게 입을라고 고민하다 L구매 했어요

근데 막 커보이진 않아요 ㅜㅜ

소재 짱짱하고 두툼해서 따뜻 포근해요

우리 지민이 정성 가득해서 더 맘에 들고 보라색도 짱 이뻐요 ?

우리 지민이랑 커플템 ??#JIMIN #지민 pic.twitter.com/OvjECSJIqT — ?(slow)작고 소중한 천사¹³ j.m? (@jimin1013sm) January 22, 2022

Jimin's cover is also the first and only one to sold out on Kyobobook platform, showing his brand power.? pic.twitter.com/T5c6v3BmJo — FirstSnow JiminData (@FJimindata) December 17, 2021

WSJ magazine Day-3 update Jimin cover is still ranked #1. in single-person sales on the all four sales platforms in Korea, and is the only version which the sales index has kept rising on Yes24 ?Yes24

?Aladdin

?Kyobobook

?Interpark#JIMIN #지민@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/7rsuLBkQI3 — FirstSnow JiminData (@FJimindata) November 21, 2020

211217 GQ Korea January issue Jimin's individual cover keeps the lead among all the members on all three official Korean online platforms' Best Seller charts in the first week of pre-sale. ?Yes24

?Aladin

?Kyobobook#JIMIN #지민 pic.twitter.com/Megb0f9GMy — FirstSnow JiminData (@FJimindata) December 17, 2021

After the merchandise release, Jimin became the first BTS member who took over the apparel and accessories category. The merchandise looked amazing on the fans who purchased the product. For the uninitiated, Jimin's designed merchandise was again released on January 25 and Jimin once again stole the limelight as his artist-made collection was sold out on the Global, Japan, and USA official stores within a few minutes. This again caused a crash on the sites and made it impossible to access it, due to heavy traffic from users. Well, fans are still wondering if the third restock of Jimin's merchandise will be out for purchase. Fans are eagerly waiting for Jimin's hoody to be out on Weverse official site due to grand success. Moreover, Jimin was trending on Twitter at the 12th spot in the United States along with Weverse and his merchandise including the red carving earring and With you hoody became the first item to get sold out upon the second availability.