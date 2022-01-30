BTS: Jimin's Artist Made Collection of With You Hoodie and Red Carving Earring becomes FIRST to sell out after restock

BTS member Jimin's artist-made collection including 'With you hoody' and 'red carving earrings' was first released on January 18, 2022. But, the merchandise got sold within few minutes. Again the designed merchandise was released on January 25 and Jimin once again stole the limelight as his artist-made collection was sold out within no time.