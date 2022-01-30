BTS: Jimin's Artist Made Collection of With You Hoodie and Red Carving Earring becomes FIRST to sell out after restock

BTS member Jimin had introduced his artist-made collection on January 18, 2022. He was super excited and proud to release his collection and share them with his fans. As soon as the collection was out for fans to purchase, the entire artist-made collection was sold in under a few seconds. Due to heavy traffic on the Weverse shop site, the website got crashed and made it impossible for others to access it. But, several people who were lucky to have got their product were on cloud nine as they got a bit lucky as compared to others. These lucky fans then shared pictures of themselves wearing the 'With you hoody' and 'red carving earrings'. Also Read - BTS: V sings theme song of K-drama Our Beloved Summer, then turns clapboy for finale episode – watch video
Take a look at the pictures shared by the lucky buyers -
After the merchandise release, Jimin became the first BTS member who took over the apparel and accessories category. The merchandise looked amazing on the fans who purchased the product. For the uninitiated, Jimin's designed merchandise was again released on January 25 and Jimin once again stole the limelight as his artist-made collection was sold out on the Global, Japan, and USA official stores within a few minutes. This again caused a crash on the sites and made it impossible to access it, due to heavy traffic from users. Well, fans are still wondering if the third restock of Jimin's merchandise will be out for purchase. Fans are eagerly waiting for Jimin's hoody to be out on Weverse official site due to grand success. Moreover, Jimin was trending on Twitter at the 12th spot in the United States along with Weverse and his merchandise including the red carving earring and With you hoody became the first item to get sold out upon the second availability. Also Read - BTS: From J-Hope's Mickey to RM's Rapmon, THESE pet dogs of septet are the cutest internet sensations we have ever seen [VIEW PICS]
