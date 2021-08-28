BTS' Jimin's net worth will surely give you chills

BTS' Jimin who is 25 years old has gained a lot of fan following with his cute looks and powerful singing. The Bangtan Boys manage to turn heads with their music, style, and charming personality. Their songs rank at the top of the charts and ARMY goes gaga over it. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Jungkook opens up on the band’s future; Kim Kardashian-Kanye West recreate their wedding

All the members from the South Korean pop band BTS have their own singles, personal albums, films, and much more. They earn a lot of money from endorsements, music, photoshoot, special appearances, etc. BTS member Jimin has made a name for himself in the music industry will make you fall in love with him with his infectious smile.

Jimin's net worth will leave you stunned. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer's net worth is $20 million reportedly. Moreover, Jimin is the only K-pop idol who has topped the individual Idol Brand Reputation Ranking 19 times in a row. If reports are to be believed then Jimin has shares in Hybe.

He has also earned himself several titles including Japan’s ‘Generation Z role model’ and ‘Sold out Star!’ Jimin has written nine songs which include ‘Promise’ and ‘Friends’.

Did you know, Jimin along with RM bought a flat at Nine One Hannam, South Korea. The flat costs around $5.3 million reportedly. Jimin is also a proud member of another flat, which is worth $3.9 million reportedly.