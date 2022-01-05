BTS: Jin and J-Hope's funny banter on Instagram will leave ARMYs in split

BTS band is one of the most popular bands across the globe. The members love to spend time with each other and enjoy themselves a lot. Well, recently BTS members Jin and J-Hope had a hilarious conversation on their Instagram handle and ARMYs will be loving their banter for sure. On Tuesday, BTS rapper shared a picture of his clothing items including off-white fleece pants, a white sweatshirt, a brown coat, a brown beanie, and sneakers on Instagram. The picture gives an illusion that it was already worn by someone but then disappeared from it. The picture was captioned as, 'outfit'. Commenting on J-Hope’s picture, Jin was in a funny mode and commented saying, “Jwehope (purposely misspelled) I'm sorry, I lost 4 kilos, I need to buy some rice.” Also Read - BTS: Jungkook wins hearts as he gives a shout out to Newnion crew after they lose Street Dance Girls Fighter

J-Hope was quick in respond to Jin's sarcastic comment and wrote, "that's..so sad (jjwan)." J-Hope used wordplay and used the word jjinhandae.

Well, ARMYs might be aware that both Jin and J-Hope purposefully tweaked each other's name earlier also. Last week, J-Hope shared a post on Instagram wherein he shared his own picture with a caption that read, "Year-end K vibe." Jin wrote, "Jwehope" and then J-Hope addressed him as "Jjwan." J-Hope had asked Jin, "jjwan!! you pressed like??" Jin replied saying, "I double clicked/tapped trying to zoom into the picture and a heart formed/appeared."

Take a look at their hilarious banter -

Well, ARMYs are in love with BTS members' honesty and are going gaga over their funny side. Recently, Suga, RM, and Jin have tested negative for COVID-19 and