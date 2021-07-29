BTS' Jin reveals his idea of spending his time-off and ARMYs all over will find it relatable AF

The popular South Korean pop band BTS is gaining a lot of attention these days. The band boys including Jin, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, and Jimin are loved for their charming personalities and have followers across the globe. Well, in an interview with Weverse magazine, Jin won hearts with his pleasant and considerate nature. During the interview, Jin was asked that he seemed to be talking about the importance of time spent outside working hours in “ARMY Corner Store” when he said that measure of your satisfaction is the degree to which you can pass your day meaninglessly, as a member of BTS, he must not have that much time to spend. Also Read - From spiders, cockroaches to horror movies and more: Here's what BTS members Suga, V, Jungkook and others are most scared of

Jin said, "Koreans my age have no choice but to self-improve these days. You have to improve your qualifications, learn things, and people even tell you your hobbies have to be productive, even though they're hobbies. After being taught that way since I was young, I think I need to follow through on that somehow. I feel like I have to do something productive, even when I'm trying to take a break. But if I don't do a single thing and just loaf around in bed, or do some unproductive, unnecessary activity, I actually end up feeling satisfied. Go from sleeping to waking up, waking up to eating, eating to sleeping again. Wake up from sleep and suddenly want to watch TV, and go watch it. If there's nothing good on TV, play a game, then look at the clock, and if it's late, sleep. I think everyone needs days like this." Well, Jin you are all things cute and we cannot help but fall in love with you with each passing days.

The interviewer asked Jin that being a member of BTS, getting time to spend gets difficult. Jin's apt answer will win your hearts all over again. Jin said, "When I'm not working, all I really want to do is something I enjoy for myself. In that case, people might wonder why you're doing things that won't help you in life, but I think that time's important for everyone. Society is always seeking out the things that are useful. And that's good, too, but for our own sake, I think we require time to find stability in our own minds, even if it looks useless in the eyes of others."

The band boys recently released their latest song Permission To Dance which is creating records every single day.