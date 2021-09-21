BTS: Jin reveals why he goes out of his way to make ARMY laugh and the reason will win your hearts

Kim Seokjin is the oldest member of the K-pop group, BTS. During an interview with Weverse Magazine, the handsome boy shared that he needs to make his fans laugh. Jin said, “I hope our fans don’t lose their laughter,” Jin said. “I’m not really good at saying those kinds of cheesy things. It’s not in my personality. I feel embarrassed and cringey when I talk like that, and I can’t take myself seriously, so I try to keep it to a minimum." Also Read - ARMY trends 'RESPECT BTS PRIVACY' after fans track flights of Bangtan Boys and crowd the airport area

He added saying, "But fans watch us as a hobby, you know? Hobbies are all about enjoying yourself and being able to laugh, so I want to look happy for them, not exhausted," he continued. "I go out of my way to make funny posts or leave funny replies on Weverse to make them happier. I just hope anyone who likes me is happy."

Jin released a solo song 'Abyss' and also shared a message for the BTS ARMY. He explained why he goes out of his comfort way to make his fans laugh. Well, ARMY has always supported their fav band and also celebrated their important occasions. BTS members are also head over heels in love with ARMY and often share their love back on social media.