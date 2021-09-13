BTS: Jin's reaction to physically challenged fans grooving to the 'Permission to Dance' song will make you proud to be a part of ARMY

During BTS‘s premiere party for 'Permission to Dance', the popular South Korean pop band members watched their ARMYs participating in their TikTok challenge. The BTS members including Jin, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, and Jimin were excited and surprised to know that they are leaving a huge impact on the minds of the people. Also Read - BTS: Deepika Padukone dancing to drummer Jungkook's beats in this fan edit has caught ARMY's attention

In one of the videos, BTS saw Hajung and Woo-Ryeong, two disabled YouTubers dancing to the 'Permission to Dance' song. All the BTS members were quite emotional seeing this video. After watching the video, Jin said, "I don't know if they also get more energy from us, but watching them gives us more energy. Their situation may be a little harder than others, but just being in this together gives us a lot of strength and we want to try harder and show them more".

Jin's sweet reaction to this video will warm your hearts and make you feel proud to be part of ARMY! This is proof of why BTS rules millions of hearts across the globe. Their relationship and love for ARMY are one of the main reasons what makes their fans fall for them so hard!