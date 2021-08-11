BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts as he gives major update about his song 'Decalcomania'

BTS Jungkook’s ‘Decalcomania’ has always remained one of the most talked-about solo tracks that ARMY has been eagerly waiting for. Well, recently, in BTS’ zoom meeting with ARMY, the fandom got a major update about the song. The Grammy-nominated South Korean vocalist Jungkook first released a short 1 minute 18 seconds version of the song on his 22nd birthday. Also Read - BTS member V asks ARMY to choose between his semi-long hair and bearded look! Check out fans' verdict

Since then, ARMY has been patiently waiting for the full version of the song. The BTS recently interacted with 200 fans and addressed various topics on the zoom call. A fan asked Euphoria singer about his Decalcomania’s full version, Jungkook said that he deleted the track’s file folder. Also Read - BTS: Music journalists and chart analysts REVEAL Bangtan Boys and ARMY are not doing anything illegal or unethical to top Billboard Hot 100 chart

He then even assured the fans that the song is still in his head and he will work on it again in the future. Soon, after Jungkook's major update ARMY had heartbreak and could not believe that he deleted the files. Also Read - BTS member Jungkook reveals why he got his eyebrow pierced and the reason has floored ARMY

A fan shared: “I trust JUNGKOOK on this. He is unpredictable and love to surprise us so yeah … I have faith on decalcomania & to JUNGKOOK!”, while another one wrote, “Jungkook deleting the decalcomania file is the worst thing that has ever happened to me.”

Here's how ARMY reacted to Jungkook's major update about his song, take a look:

sending big hugs to every single 'decalcomania' enthusiast out there — winnie⁷♡ (@dreamjeons) August 9, 2021

not me with decalcomania's lyrics on my bio and also making the decalcomania tweet my almost daily diary. yeah ? pic.twitter.com/c5eaYM4Qdj — m has a heart (@jkvmoons) August 9, 2021

Jungkook deleted decalcomania file completely........ the only song i’ve been waiting for NO ONE EVER TALKS TO ME pic.twitter.com/jcWAawYYeu — 제이 ?? (@dionysusverse) August 9, 2021