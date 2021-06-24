BTS' Jungkook creates a new record on Billboard's Hot 100 Japan Composer list; neitzens trend #CongratulationsJungkook on twitter

BTS has always grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons and yet again BTS ARMY is jumping with joy as their popular South Korean pop band has created a new record. Well, yes, BTS' talented vocalist Jungkook has once again won hearts with his sheer talent and hard work. The handsome man is not just an amazing singer but also a great song-maker. Jungkook has now successfully spent 11 weeks in Billboard Japan Hot 100 Composers list after his new Japanese single 'Film Out' is out from 'BTS, The Best' album. Also Read - BTS: RM's tweet thanking ARMY for making Butter number 1 on Billboard leaves everyone confused – read deets

This recently released Japanese album 'BTS, The Best' marks the Grammy-nominated group members' growth as a songwriter. Earlier, Jungkook's track 'Stay' from BTS' 2020 album 'BE' charted on Billboard Hot 100 at 32. Apart from this, his solo tracks including My Time also and Euphoria topped the Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart at number 1 and 2 positions. Also Read - After dominating Billboard ratings, BTS' new song Butter achieves THIS milestone on the Japan Oricon weekly chart

[INFO] BTS Jungkook has now spent 11 weeks on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 Composers Chart following the release of his beautiful co-composed track "Film Out!" Congratulations Jungkook! We are beyond proud of you. #Hot100ComposerJK pic.twitter.com/gdddHJJQQC — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) June 23, 2021

Congratulations Jungkook

You deserve it, you are the best

Talented Maknae #Hot100ComposerJK pic.twitter.com/PKVI0F2pqw — BTS OT7 (@BTS_DNA_17) June 24, 2021

i'm so proud, he works hard to show us his best work and he always succeeds, he deserves all this great recognition and more! i love and admire you so much jeon jungkook. CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK#Hot100ComposerJK ? pic.twitter.com/ae8IEVt7zL — ً (@97CONTENT) June 23, 2021

he always worked so hard to show us his music and seeing how far he has come it's everything to me, i couldn't be more proud of him !! jungkook deserves this and so much more, he was born to be an artist ? CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK#Hot100ComposerJK pic.twitter.com/mttO1iGNuz — ؘ (@97SFASHION) June 23, 2021

Jungkook's recent achievement has made all his fans a bit emotional. An ARMY shared, "Flashback 17-y.o jungkook in 2014 talk about his hopes that the song he worked hard to compose will be on the album peak highest Congratulations jungkook we love you and are so proud of you." Another fan shared a fact, "This man always gives his best in everything he does. He deserves to be acknowledged! Congratulations Jungkook!"

Within no time, ARMY started trending #CongratulationsJungkook on Twitter and praised the 24-year-old man for his incredible talent. An ARMY wrote, "Congratulations Jungkook, your so incredibly talented and kind and work so hard to achieve what your little heart desires I'm so proud of you and that your getting the recognition you deserve!!"