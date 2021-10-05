BTS: Jungkook REVEALS making a dance video for 'Butter' remix was J-Hope's idea and here's why he couldn't say 'NO'

A performance video of J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s verse in the 'Butter' remix was shared on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel and ARMY is going crazy over it. Big Hit Music shared a Bangtan Bomb that showcased a beautiful video of BTS members dancing to the song. In the new Bangtan Bomb, Jungkook and Jimin revealed that making a dance for the “Butter” remix was J-Hope’s idea. Moreover, Jungkook also revealed that he could not say no to J-Hope. Also Read - BTS: Leonardo DiCaprio confirms he's ARMY and his fave song is one of the most cinematic ones of the septet

The 'Butter' remix choreography video shows a short clip of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dancing to the song. The three were seen practicing in their room wearing a white outfit. The video is titled 'The 3J Butter Choreography Behind The Scenes'. After rehearing, the three took a short break and watched themselves grooving on the track. Later, they decided to keep filming till they get the perfect shot. Jungkook revealed how the choreography video came and said, 'J-Hope walked over and said, ‘JK, did you see my text?'. He also shared, 'I was going to do it. He said ‘Want to do it?’ and I couldn’t say no.' He further added saying, 'No, it’s fun' and said he was happy to dance to the remix song. Also Read - Impressed by BTS' style in My Universe? Here's how much it will cost you to look like RM, Jungkook, J-Hope and others

After filming more videos, Jimin said, 'The reason we did this dance is that it was Hoseok’s idea. Wouldn’t it be nice to show ARMY this new side of us?’ I think that thought started it… I think it’s been around four years since 3J last gathered'. Also Read - BTS In the Soop 2: New pictures of Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope will make ARMY wish that 15 October arrives soon!