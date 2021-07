The most popular South Korean pop band BTS has always been known for making heads turn with their exceptional singing and performances. Recently, the BTS had a special online event for their Official Japan Fan Club as they gave together to celebrate their Japanese compilation album, BTS, THE BEST.

During the special online event, BTS member Jungkook was asked what he would tell his past self and what he would want to hear from his future self? The handsome star was asked what he would say to 2020 Jungkook?

Well, Jungkook said that he would tell him that the 'Dynamite' promotions are going to be hard. Later, he was asked what he would say to 2022 Jungkook?

Jungkook said that he would love to hear that he is good at English from his future self. He was immediately asked if he is studying English? Jungkook was quick enough to reply no! After Jungkook's reply, everyone in the room started laughing.

Watch the video here -