BTS: Jungkook's brother reveals their dog Gureum passed away; ARMY mourn his demise

BTS member Jungkook recently lost his family dog Gureum. The furry pet, unfortunately, passed away and ARMYs know that Jungkook has always been a dog-lover. The handsome singer is a proud father of Doberman Bam and also has two Italian Greyhounds, Peng and Song. Jungkook's family dog is a white Maltese Gureum and fans remember the furry animal as 'Cloudie'.
Jungkook’s younger brother Jeon Jung Hyun shared the news of Gureum’s passing on Instagram after fans asked about him. Gureum passed away at the end of 2021 and was part of the family for 21 years. He wrote, 'Gureum-ie passed away around the end of last year. I was so proud of him for holding on till the end while sick to see mom and dad. The 20 years together with Gureum-ie were very happy (to me). I’m leaving this post since there were many asking about his recent condition. Have a good night.'
Jung Hyun shared updates about the family dogs and even shared pictures of them on his Instagram. ARMY was left devastated after they got to know about Jungkook's family dog. ARMYs remember how Gureum was majorly part of Jungkook's lofe. Even after Jungkook became part of BTS, he always missed his furry pets. Jungkook deeply cared for his dogs and his social media is proof of it.
Jungkook had earlier revealed that Gureum had been an abandoned dog and then his family adopted him from a rescue shelter.
Here's how ARMYs paid their respects to Gureum -
Watch this video -
VIDEO
