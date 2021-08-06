BTS: Jungkook's video petting a chicken to sleep goes viral; ARMY says 'Getting jealous of a chicken' – watch video

Well, recently BTS released their Memories of 2020 DVD that features behind-the-scenes moments from last year. Viewers were treated with some amazing memories of BTS. Right from seeing RM's birthday celebrations to Suga's video call with J-Hope, ARMY could not hold their excitement back. Also Read - BTS: Crop top, coral lips and sexy expressions, Kim Taehyung leaves us breathless with this modelling clip from Memories of 2020 — watch video

Well, one of the moments that caught everyone's attention is Jungkook's bonding with a chicken. A video from the sets of Daechwita, a song by Suga's alter ego Agust D, was released as part of the memories. In the video, Jungkook was seen petting a chicken to sleep. Later, he was afraid and had no clue whether he should wake the animal up. "What should I do? What should I do? I've got to wake it up," he says.

This cute moment of Jungkook left ARMY and others jealous. In the video, the editor added the caption "Getting jealous of a chicken." Well, ARMY too expressed similar feelings.

Here's how ARMY reacted, take a look

no thoughts just jungkook playing with a chicken

pic.twitter.com/4fyd8KV17I — tiny koo (@tinyskook) August 4, 2021

no Wonder why the chicken slept on His hand he's so warm and gentle , she felt safe like home ????https://t.co/FI61GrJFq5 — hadil (@jkjeon007) August 4, 2021

THE FACT THAT THE CHICKEN FELL ASLEEP IN HIS HANDS?? — ??????⁷? (@kookoibito) August 4, 2021

The babiest baby??? — K is for Kookie (@OT7Aamii) August 4, 2021

