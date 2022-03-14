The popular South Korean pop band BTS recently returned to the stage on Saturday for Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul. The Bangtan Boys left ARMYs excited for the performance and gave them a moment to cherish forever after a long time. The members of BTS performed on their hit songs, but one moment from their performance left ARMYs screaming in happiness. Also Read - BTS: RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and others share HD pics from Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Concert and ARMY is going insane [VIEW HERE]

During the live concert, V gave a ring to his fellow member Jungkook. Yes, you read that right! RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came together to perform on their 2020 track Life Goes On. Jin started singing his part from the song, while Kim Taehyung noticed a ring which was fallen on the floor. The singer picked the ring up and gave it to Jungkook. This scene left fans screaming. Several fans flooded the Twitterati with their messages. On one side some ARMYs called the moment a scene from a K-drama, while others praised Taehyung for setting high standards. One user wrote, "Why would I settle for less when Taehyung gave Jungkook a ring in front of his own parents and in front of thousand ARMYs," while other tweeted saying, "Okay now that's the concert is done let's properly talk about Taehyung taking off a ring from is finger to give it to Jungkook in front of millions people and their parents.. taekook taekook taekook please explain."

Here's how ARMYs reacted -

Taehyung found the ring on the floor then gave it to Jungkook then accidentally dropped it. Their cute reactions when it dropped though ?? pic.twitter.com/VYAbiiJ6DP — taekook ? (@taekookfolder) March 12, 2022

For me nothing can beat when taehyung and jungkook hold the same confetti in a concert but this shit is dope He found a ring on the floor gave it to jungkook for him to lose it again lmao

K drama at its finest #taekook #BTSCONCERT #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL https://t.co/mJ3wHnngDe — lily_369 ? (@Mira46862674) March 12, 2022

THE RING FELL BRO IN WHAT KDRAMA TAEKOOK LIVING IN pic.twitter.com/7E6ZE9dIxs — ∞ (@tkchronicIes) March 12, 2022

Why would I lower my standards when Jungkook received a ring from Taehyung right in front of their parents and armys all over the world?#taekook pic.twitter.com/0OUpHmp1Jq — jen. (@kvlovewrites_) March 12, 2022

taehyung gave jungkook a ring infront of armys and their parents IM NOT OKAY AT ALL (dîes) #taekook pic.twitter.com/tGQc437J7b — Bìzzle⁷ (@Bizzleavenues) March 12, 2022

YALL TELLING ME TAEHYUNG GAVE JUNGKOOK A RING?!? IN FRONT OF THEIR PARENTS?? TAEKOOK NATION EVERYONE!! pic.twitter.com/8g2RPFrcDG — avy⁷? studying? (@hurricaneavy) March 12, 2022

?Ok So Taehyung said their parents are here to watch the concert and he just gave a ring to Jungkook ??Oh my God❣️ #TaeKook#PTD_ON_STAGE #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL_day2 pic.twitter.com/zguTiE1GyJ — ????⁷? (@Loveurself_1306) March 12, 2022

On the work front, BTS returned on Sunday for the last day of the Permission To Dance concerts in Seoul.