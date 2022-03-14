The popular South Korean pop band BTS recently returned to the stage on Saturday for Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul. The Bangtan Boys left ARMYs excited for the performance and gave them a moment to cherish forever after a long time. The members of BTS performed on their hit songs, but one moment from their performance left ARMYs screaming in happiness. Also Read - BTS: RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and others share HD pics from Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Concert and ARMY is going insane [VIEW HERE]
During the live concert, V gave a ring to his fellow member Jungkook. Yes, you read that right! RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came together to perform on their 2020 track Life Goes On. Jin started singing his part from the song, while Kim Taehyung noticed a ring which was fallen on the floor. The singer picked the ring up and gave it to Jungkook. This scene left fans screaming. Several fans flooded the Twitterati with their messages. On one side some ARMYs called the moment a scene from a K-drama, while others praised Taehyung for setting high standards. One user wrote, “Why would I settle for less when Taehyung gave Jungkook a ring in front of his own parents and in front of thousand ARMYs," while other tweeted saying, “Okay now that’s the concert is done let’s properly talk about Taehyung taking off a ring from is finger to give it to Jungkook in front of millions people and their parents.. taekook taekook taekook please explain." Also Read - BTS PTD in Seoul: From Taekook moments on stage to Suga's mafia look, Jimin's tattoo and more – ARMY made fan arts that deserve recognition
Here's how ARMYs reacted -
On the work front, BTS returned on Sunday for the last day of the Permission To Dance concerts in Seoul. Also Read - BTS PTD in Seoul Day 3: Jungkook laughs off the exposé of his toned chest after button rips off during Fake Love; ARMY has a collective meltdown
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.