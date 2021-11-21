BTS: Megan Thee Stallion will not perform with Bangtan Boys at American Music Awards 2021; ARMY promises to wait for their performance together - view tweets

Well, recently the American rapper has announced that she will not be participating in the American Music Awards 2021. Yes, you read that right. Well, this piece of news is a shocker for fans of Megan Thee Stallion and BTS, who were eagerly waiting for their electrifying performance. Megan, along with BTS, was supposed to perform the Butter remix at the American Music Awards this year. Also Read - AMAs 2021: Hey Army, here are the many awards that BTS stand to win at the 2021 American Music Awards!

Taking to Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she had to cancel the plans due to an 'unexpected personal' emergency. She tweeted saying, "Hotties I was so excited to go to the AMAs and perform with BTS, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend. I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform BTS' Butter real soon!"

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend ??I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021

Fans were disappointed with the news, but still had sent her lots of love and hoped to see her perform with BTS soon. One user wrote, "Take care Megan.. we'll wait for the performance when it happens," while the other tweeted, "Oh my god, no!!! I'm so sorry Megan, we hope whatever is going on in your life gets sorted out as soon as possible, and that someday we'll have a performance with you and @BTS_twt. Take care!!!". A fan told Megan on Twitter "Don't worry queen Megan. Firstly it's you. I hope everything will be fixed soon. We will be looking forward to that tremendous presentation. Take care!"

For everyone confused: Megan lost someone really close to her..it most be really hard for her. We will wait the day BTS and Megan preform together ? — mia ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭⁷ ⎮I'm everywhere in the TL⎮Bts safe ✈️ (@fairy_yoongs) November 20, 2021

OMG NOOOO!!! ? I'm so sorry Megan, we hope whatever is going on in your life gets sorted out as soon as possible, and that someday we'll have a performance with you and @BTS_twt. Take care!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/P442oZB5g2 — Fer ♡⁷; info??? (@hobiloves7) November 20, 2021

Oh no megan, don't worry, the important thing is that you are well, There will be another occasion where you can present yourself together with the boys and we will wait for them <3. — ᴮᴱ ValeBangtanʸᵒᵘʳˢ || ??? ??? ? (@ValeBangtan7) November 20, 2021

On the other hand, BTS will be seen performing on two songs at the prestigious award function. The Bangtan boys will also perform their song My Universe with Coldplay. Moreover, they have also been nominated for Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Social Artist categories at the award show this year.

The popular South Korean pop band will also be seen appearing on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden.