BTS members' diplomatic passports by South Korea’s president Moon Jae In comes with unbelievable benefits - check out now

The popular South Korean pop band BTS members were recently appointed as Future Culture Special Envoys by South Korea's president, Moon Jae In. The Bangtan boys received letters of appointment along with commemorative fountain pens. The handsome boys of BTS received their new diplomatic passport which offers a list of benefits that will leave anyone stunned.

Well, a diplomatic passport gives its holders benefits that people with regular passports do not get. Diplomatic passports in South Korea are given to President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Foreign Minister, former presidents and their families, former prime ministers and their families, and civil servants appointed by the Foreign Minister. Moreover, now the diplomatic passports have been given to special envoys, like BTS under the Enforcement Decree of the Passport Act.

With their diplomatic passports, now the BTS members can receive visa exemption from 199 countries and can enter those countries even without visas. BTS can use their new diplomatic passports while they enter or leave South Korea for special diplomatic activities. The members can use their personal passports for vacations, tours, and other non-diplomatic events.