BTS members REVEAL if they eat McDonald’s and RM's reaction is relatable AF for all food lovers

The South Korean pop band BTS had collaborated with McDonald's and launched BTS Meal. Within no time, the BTS Meal received a huge success and ARMY went gaga over it. Recently, in an interview with WIRED, BTS was asked if they eat from McDonald's? RM was quite energetic as he shouted "Hell yeah, Big Mac."

Jin informed his team that McDonald's branch from the Itaewon district is now accepting deliveries. But, Suga honestly said that he has not eaten from the fast-food chain for some time now. On the other hand, Jimin shared he eats a lot from the food chain and said, "I eat a lot of it."

V said that their meal is no longer available. RM quickly revealed his favorite burgers from McDonald's and said he loves to eat McChicken burgers.

Take a look at this video