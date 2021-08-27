BTS members share 7 UNKNOWN facts about them that the ARMY may not know yet

Recently, Billboard released the BTS cover story for their August issue along with lovely pictures, behind-the-scenes content, and much more. Here is a list of 7 new things about your favourite BTS band that ARMY might not know. Also Read - BTS’ J-Hope gives a sneak peek into HYBE INSIGHT museum and its a must-visit for ARMY!

RM started off the TMI session by telling that he likes small and cute things. He even revealed that he does not particularly like seafood but prefers to eat sushi, sashimi, and squid. Jimin fans know that he sleeps a lot but here are a lot of things you need to know about his sleep routine. During his off days, he sometimes sleeps until 6 or 7 PM. Also Read - BTS: Here's how Jungkook yelling 'Jimin-ssi' name became a meme for ARMY

Jungkook is called the Golden Maknae and he excels at everything. He thinks about each challenge and a lot of thought goes into his decision-making. Did you know, Jin is afraid of new gadgets or new technology? J-Hope is known for being lightweight and can finish a bottle of wine by himself. Suga's fans know that he is talented at basketball and he said, 'I really wanted to become a basketball player when I was younger, but I wasn’t able to grow taller. It’s a very sad memory. I’m the same height as I was in my second year of middle school.' V can’t drink alcohol and he drinks fruit soju. Also Read - Korean cafe apologizes to ARMY for being disrespectful after calling BTS 'Jackpot for business'

Watch this video to know more about BTS -