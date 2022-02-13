BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video as they get prepared for the Jingle Ball 2021. The video was shared on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel on Saturday. In the video, the BTS members were seen getting ready for their rehearsal for Jingle Ball 2021. The members performed Dynamite, Butter song. Jin later was seen telling, "We just finished our concert yesterday. I wish we could have come in better shape. But we're still grateful to be invited. We'll perform with a happy heart." The members were even seen having meals together and were also seen going over the interview questions. Then the BTS members even headed to the red carpet, wherein RM was seen translating a reporter's question for V. RM asked V to blink thrice if the group will go on a world tour in 2022. V and other BTS members started blinking rapidly. Also Read - BTS: Jin's favourite and longtime manager Hobum Song sports pajamas from his Artist Made collection and ARMY is happy

The members were then asked about the best song for the holidays and Jimin said 'Butter'. But RM said 'Butter Holiday Remix'. Well ahead of Jingle Ball 2021, Jin was seen asking the cameraperson if there will be an audience as they perform. He was seen later saying that he worked on his birthday that too without his fans and it was a bit sad. He said that fans being with them will be the best present for Jin. Jin told J-Hope, "It's not bad performing on my birthday. There's this feeling. There's a kick to it. It's good to work on your birthday. Being with our fans is the best." Also Read - BTS: Jungkook and SUGA's Stay Alive breaks records on Spotify Global with 4.2 million streams beats Blackpink vocalist Rose's On The Ground but is second to Lisa's Money

On the work front, BTS members had travelled to the US in Los Angeles for their concerts last year in November. The members will be performing in a concert in Seoul, South Korea, next month. Also Read - Armaan Malik REVEALS his fav BTS members and ARMY demands a collaboration – view tweets