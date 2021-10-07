BTS: Most expensive things owned by RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin and V will leave you in a tizzy

The most popular South Korean band BTS aka Bangtan Boys have managed to win hearts across the globe with their record breaking hit songs. BTS is one of the most popular bands that has grabbed youth attention with their exceptional music. BTS boys including RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin and V are one of the richest as they own swanky vehicles, lavish homes and several other things. Here’s a look. Also Read - BTS In The Soop 2 Teaser: Away from the hustle of city life, Jungkook and Kim Taehyung describe the forest as a 'safe place' and time for 'healing'

RM

Apart from Jimin, RM became the owner of an apartment in the same locality and the two are now neighbours with people like BigBang's G-Dragon, Jun Ji-Hyun and more. Apparently, he also owns another apartment in Hannam The Hill for worth $4 million which he has gifted to his parents.

J-Hope

J-Hope wore a jacket over reportedly Rs 2,65,000. He teamed it up with a silk shirt that costs another Rs 58,000 (approximately).

Jimin

For a live stream, Jimin wore an outfit reportedly worth Rs 1,65,676. His shirt jacket cost $1,450 and his slippers from Gucci were worth $790. According to reports the singer recently bought an apartment in South Korea's Nine One Hannam reportedly worth $5.7 million.

Jin

Jin has been spotted in a Porsche Panamera GTS or Turbo and also rides a Lamborghini Aventador S reportedly costing $522,000.

Suga

The singer is fond of expensive clothes and shoes from bands like New Balance, Gucci and Balenciaga too.

Jungkook

According to reports, he owns a home reportedly worth Rs 51.4 crore in Itaewon, South Korea.

V

V once wore a floral diamond choker from Gucci and it reportedly costs around $30,000 (Rs 21,75,600).