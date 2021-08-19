BTS' music producer Pdogg reportedly earned 40.77 billion in just six months for his work with K-pop superstars

Kang Hyo Won who is also known as Pdogg has reportedly earned a huge amount for his work with K-Pop superstars BTS! Yes, you read that right, the senior producer of Big Hit Music who is the lead producer for the most popular South Korean pop band received the highest pay under HYBE Labels in these six months. Also Read - BTS: Hollywood magazine recommends Jimin's name for Interstellar producer's BIG project K-Pop: Lost In America and we cannot keep calm

According to reports on Korean news portals, Pdogg earned a total of 40.77 billion which is USD 34.90 million including salary, bonuses, and other profits. Well, the record labels submitted their semi-annual reports to the Financial Services Commission of South Korea and the individual remuneration got disclosed. According to the report, Pdogg, Kim Shin Kyu, and Yoon Seok Jun were reportedly the highest-paid individuals in the list.

Talking about the BTS, the band boys have always managed to rule millions of hearts with their music and Charmin personalities. Their song 'Butter' continues to rule the music charts by ranking on the first spot for 9 weeks and 7th spot on the Billboard music charts. Moreover, the ARMY is loving BTS's new song 'Permission To Dance'.