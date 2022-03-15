BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage concert theatrical streaming in India proves to be a HUGE HIT; sees 90% occupancy across cities

The popular South Korean pop band BTS has concluded the Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Seoul. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook performed in Seoul after two years and ARMYs got emotional seeing them back in action. ARMY was badly missing their favourite band members and were all excited to see them perform after a long time. On Saturday, ARMYs in different cities of India came together to watch the Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul at a PVR theatre near them. A series of videos and pictures are going viral on social media wherein ARMYs are seen singing and dancing to the songs of BTS. PVR theatres hosted two shows on Saturday which includes a live streaming show at 2 pm and they even replayed the concert once again. Well, the tickets for these 2 shows were sold like hotcakes and the show went housefull. Also Read - BTS: After V and Jin, Jimin makes his OST debut with Netflix's K-Drama Our Blues; ARMY cannot keep calm

Reportedly, the theatrical streaming live streaming event for their Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul in India witnessed 90 percent occupancy across the cities. According to the reports, the shows were majorly seen by young teens, girls, and women in the age group of 13 to 22.

Kamal Gianchandani — CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd and Chief of Strategy at PVR Limited was quoted by News18 when he said that the BTS concert and The Kashmir Files witnessed more or less similar occupancy. He even said that and 's film Radhe Shyam was on the low side than Kashmir Files and BTS.

According to Variety, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul collected $32.6 million globally from 3,711 cinemas in 75 worldwide markets. BTS is nominated at the Grammys. The shows in Las Vegas are already sold out.