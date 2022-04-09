The popular South Korean pop band BTS recently turned Las Vegas purple with their first day of Permission to Dance on stage Las Vegas concert last night. The Bangtan boys set the stage on fire as they performed in the stadium and made ARMYs once again fall in love with them. The first day itself set the bar quite high for the concert and ARMYs welcomed their boys with screams. BTS member Jungkook flashed his abs on ARMYs demand. Not once, but twice and left ARMYs to go weak in knees. Also Read - BTS PTD On Stage Las Vegas: From Grammys 2022 snub to marriage and kids, Kim Namjoon aka RM bares his heart out like never before in VLive

Well, between the concert, ARMYs were waving placards with a picture of Jungkook showing his abs in previous concerts. "We want to focus on…" was written beside the picture. Well, Golden Maknae aka Jungkook fulfilled the desire of ARMYs and gave them wanted they wished for. The handsome hunk flashed his abs twice and started laughing. His act created a lot of chaos. Within no time, the clip of Jungkook flaunting his abs went viral. UIn the video, Jungkook was saying 'Saranghae' to ARMYs. Jin who was standing beside Jungkook could not stop laughing.

Before their ‘Fake Love’ performance, J-Hope teased Jungkook as he said, “the next song is where Jungkook’s buttons went missing, BTS are you ready?" After the announcement, Jimin went up to Kookie and button his cropped blazer. During a VLive session, Jungkook answered ARMYs questions on why his blazer button kept popping out during the Seoul concert.

What do you think about Jungkook's abs? Isn't he the HOTTEST?