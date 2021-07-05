BTS REVEAL the reason of why they don’t want to see ARMY in the initial post-pandemic concerts and it will make you emotional

The most popular and loved South Korean pop band BTS is gaining a lot of limelight with their amazing singing. Well, the BTS boys recently admitted that they don’t want to greet ARMYs during their first post-pandemic concert. Yes, you read that right. BTS boys reasons behind not seeing ARMY will leave you teary-eyed. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V's latest pose reminds Army of SRK, Shakira reveals the ‘worst mistake of her life’ and more

During their conversation on KBS World when the boys were asked about their favorite song to revive for an in-person concert. The boys agreed on 'ON' as their song of choice, but Jimin's shocking revelation took ARMY's by surprise.

Jimin said that "Instead of greeting them, we're just going to do one song after another since we haven't been able to perform for so long." Later on, Suga and J-Hope agreed with him as they said, "Everyone would end up crying if we were to greet them". J-Hope said, "We'd perform in tears". Awww! BTS boys you all are sweethearts. Their charming personality and innocence make everyone fall for them.