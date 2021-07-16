BTS revealed why they wanted to call their ARMY 'Bells' and the reason will make you go awww

BTS is one of the popular South Korean boy bands who have won hearts with their singing and charming personality. Recently, the band boys released their latest song Permission To Dance which has created a buzz among fans. Also Read - Trending Hollywood new today: BTS' shocking confession regarding Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears feeling 'blessed' after hiring a new attorney and more

Recently, the boys came on the popular chat show, Tonight Show with and had a gala time together. The host of the show Jimmy Fallon urged the boys to answer whether the rumors that fans heard were true or not. Jimmy asked, "Is it true that instead of calling your fans ARMY, you were originally going to call them BELL?"

RM decided to answer the question and revealed that the rumor is true. He said, "When you say BTS it stands for Bangtan in Korean not behind the scenes, I mean for your information. When you say bell in Korean it sounds like Bang so it starts with the same word bang...Thank God...ARMY is so much better."

Jimmy later asked Jin whether he is one of the chefs in the group and he said that all of the boys have cooking skills. Jin further even revealed that kimchi fried rice is the most cooked dish by him. Jimmy later asked V whether he ever intended on auditioning for BTS and went only to support his friend. V said that the rumor that fans have heard is true as he revealed that his friend failed at the audition.