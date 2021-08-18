BTS REVEALS the song that reminds them of their eternal bond with ARMY and its the perfect choice!

Recently, in an interview with Tokopedia, the popular South Korean pop band BTS members picked some iconic songs for different categories during a song segment. Initially, the members were asked which song would they choose who doesn’t know BTS yet. Also Read - BTS: Army showers love on V in Iron Man style as they trend 'I Love You 3000 Taehyung' for his super special achievement

Jungkook picked, "Dope," which is a BTS 2015 single song that gained a lot of popularity for its dance moves and amazing lyrics. He even revealed the reason behind choosing this specific song for the newbies and says that it displays BTS's signature color and fiery energy. Jungkook said, 'Yes, since it has the line 'Welcome, first time with BTS?''

Well, Jungkook's choice of song 'Dope' is an ideal match for anyone who watches this song for the first time as it is unforgettable. Do you agree ARMY?

J-Hope said he would choose Jungkook's composed song ‘Magic Shop’ as it reminds him of ARMY. He said, 'I think it’s the song Jungkook composed. ‘Magic Shop’ is the song that comes to mind hearing ‘ARMY.’' This song is from the 2018 track that holds several memories about ARMY Time during their Love Yourself Tour’s setlist where fans held several slogans with various messages for them. This song surely captures the beautiful and eternal bond of BTS and ARMY that has grown with every passing time.