BTS: RM appoints Jin as a leader of strawberries and we cannot agree more

BTS's leader RM has recently been appointed as the leader of strawberries. Yes, you read that right. Jin who was quarantined after getting contracted from COVID-19 has returned to meet his family in Korea. For the uninitiated, in Korea, there is a strawberry season and Jin has arrived to meet his family at the perfect time. BTS members took notice of Jin's social media timeline. RM commented on the post and appointed Jin as the official “leader of strawberries.” He wrote, 'Leader of strawberries, You went there to prove yourself'. RM's comments on Jin's post prove that he wished that he could have gone with him to eat strawberries. RM commented on Jin's post and wrote, 'Please bring some strawberries when you are back!' Also Read - BTS all set to release 7Fates: CHAKHO OST album and ARMY is calling it the 'best thing ever' – read tweets

Not just RM, but J-Hope also had something to say to Jin. Jin and J-Hope are known as 2seok and they are a treat to watch. As Jin shared his pictures from his uncle’s strawberry farm, he shared a few selfies and made ARMY's go gaga over it. J-Hope commented on his post and wrote, “Strawberries? Without seeing me?” Jin immediately replied saying, “Jwe-Hope, come take some strawberries.” ARMYs read their conversations and got to know that J-Hope is missing Jin and the two are way too cute. Also Read - BTS member Jimin’s self-designed hoodie has an inspiring message; ‘Broke but buying it,’ says fan – deets inside

After finishing the American schedule in December 2021, the popular South Korean pop band members have been enjoying some well-deserved rest to get back stronger. The members are enjoying their time with their families and doing what they like to do the most. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Fans spot CONNECTION between Blackpink star Lisa Manoban and BTS; Megan Fox gets engaged and more