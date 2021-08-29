BTS' RM bids goodbye to summer with a subtle yet impactful message

BTS leader RM is a bunch of talent and is known for his thoughtful nature. Time and again, RM has proved that his thoughts run deeper than anyone else. On August 29, the leader RM took some time off from his hectic schedule and showcased his summer in a series of pictures. Well, RM's post is something that ARMY could expect from him. Also Read - BTS: ARMY celebrates 3000 days of K-pop band's debut on Twitter; calls them 'LEGENDS'

Kim Namjoon aka RM took to his Twitter page and made ARMY go gaga over his eight pictures. Captioned as "summer was.." and "summer was.. 2", the pictures seem to hold some importance in RM's life throughout the summer months. RM divided the eight pictures into two sets - one set has shades of grey while the second set has the majority of blue shade in it. Well, surely RM might have a deep thought behind the different colour palettes. Also Read - VERDICT OUT: BTS ARMY picks their favourite solo singer – View poll result

These pictures are proof that RM's summer was quite peaceful and calm. Also Read - BTS' Jimin's net worth will surely give you chills

Take a look at the pictures -

ARMY has termed Namjoon as 'Namjooning' which means that the leader is doing some thoughtful and meaningful things. ARMY has several reasons to be happy today as RM is back and is spreading positivity with his posts. RM's posts have left ARMY enthusiastic and happy.