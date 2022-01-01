BTS: RM FINALLY talks about his dating a 'wealthy non-celebrity' rumour; here's what he has to say

Well, the South Korean pop band BTS members have suddenly started facing dating rumours. After Kim Taehyung and Jungkook, now RM has been facing speculations and dating rumours about him. BTS's company BigHit Entertainment responded to RM's dating allegations through Newsen and said, "It is not true that RM is in a relationship."