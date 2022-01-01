BTS: RM FINALLY talks about his dating a 'wealthy non-celebrity' rumour; here's what he has to say

Well, the South Korean pop band BTS members have suddenly started facing dating rumours. After Kim Taehyung and Jungkook, now RM has been facing speculations and dating rumours about him. For the uninitiated, this started after a Korean YouTube channel on December 30 claimed that RM was dating a wealthy non-celebrity woman since 2019 who is the same age as him. The channel-based its speculations on Love-Stagram. Moreover, the YouTuber apparently pointed few instances wherein the two got clicked at similar backgrounds. BTS’s company BigHit Entertainment responded to RM's dating allegations through Newsen and said, “It is not true that RM is in a relationship.” After BigHit Entertainment's clarification, few ARMYs were adamant that it was untrue. Finally, RM took it upon himself to respond personally to the allegation and took to Weverse. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: ARMY showers love on Kim Taehyung's birthday, Betty White passes away at the age of 99 and more

On December 31, RM went on Weverse and shared an update about his dating life. He said, "Ah yes, I don't know that person whatsoever/at all and that poodle is my friend's poodle ^^". Well, the poodle that RM mentioned in his post refers to 'proof' that the YouTuber claimed to have. The picture was of a woman who shared a snap of herself on her Instagram account with a poodle similar to one that RM had shared with his friend's dog.

The YouTuber even shared a picture that RM shared on his social media wherein he was seen posing in front of an art gallery. The YouTuber even said that the art gallery was the same which the female non-celebrity visited and had shared her picture with the caption, "…Just the two of us." Based on these two posts that RM and the female shared, the YouTuber speculated that the two are in a relationship and had visited the art gallery together.

A few days back, the same YouTuber had spread rumours about Jungkook. He said that Jungkook was in a relationship with actress Lee Yoo Bi of Yumi's Cells and his allegations as based on the Instagram activity. Apart from this, Kim Taehyung's dating rumours had come two months back with the daughter of the chairman of Paradise Group, Phillip Chun.. Even then the Big Hit Music denied the rumours. On the work front, BTS had a great 2021 with their second Grammy nomination and three wins at the American Music Awards.