BTS’ RM reveals his proudest and most memorable moment till date and it will make you fall in love with him

BTS's RM had got an opportunity to enjoy a private moonlit tour of Gyeongbokgung Palace, the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty. During the shoot for BTS's "IDOL" and "Mikrokosmos" performances for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, BTS leader RM's dream came true. Yes, RM revealed how he had always wanted to go on a moonlight tour for Gyeongbokgung Palace but never got the chance. He said, 'I never had a chance to go on one. The tickets were always sold out, or I didn't have the time for it, so this is my first time! Obviously, there are no fountains.'

He always had a fanboy moment and thought that he was performing at a palace as he admired it for a long time now. He revealed that performing at Gyeongbokgung's Geunjeongjeon Hall might be his proudest moment yet. 'I just can't believe that I performed in front of Geunjeongjeon! I believe that this is one of the proudest and most honorable things I did until now…, said RM'.

RM is a lover of history and loves visiting palaces, specifically Gyeongbokgung. He had visited this place multiple times in a year and hopes that their ancestors don't mind their performing there.

RM has a lot of knowledge about the history and he explained how servants were kept on one side of the path while warriors and scholars were on the other side.

RM revealed that he was disappointed that Jin, who lived closed to Seoul, never visited Gyeongbokgung Palace. RM was thankful for the opportunity that he got and was full of gratitude.