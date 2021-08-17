BTS' RM reveals how the band shed their 'Tough' '2 Cool 4 Skool' image and the themes of their music

BTS started its journey by handing out flyers for a free concert to becoming one of the biggest bands across the globe, the band boys have come a long way since their debut in 2013. During an interview, BTS leader RM spoke his heart out on their transition out of the 2 Cool 4 Skool era. Also Read - BTS’ Butter trumps over Permission To Dance and Dynamite as ARMY pick their absolute favourite song – view poll result

BTS fans ARMY grew up along with them by watching their debut with Big Hit Entertainment, now HYBE Corporation, and saw the boys earn several awards and nominations. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS even released their 'tough' debut album, the boys decided to create Most Beautiful Moment in Life.

In 2016, they released songs like "I Need U," "Save Me," and "Butterfly." There was a huge difference in the members' image as well as their theme of the music. During an interview with Rolling Stone, RM said, "Despite the name, Most Beautiful Moment in Life, that was actually a very tumultuous period for me and for us. There was the tough image we had in 2 Cool 4 Skool, in those early stages, a sort of exaggerated expression of toughness and that angst."

He further added saying, “And then we sort of slowed down a little bit and tried to express the emotions of young people who have really nothing more than dreams. It was a more honest sort of expression, and we witnessed how it was resonating with a lot of people.”

Apart from other K-pop groups, BTS had much more freedom wherein it allowed RM, J-Hope, and Suga to write and produce original songs. It's been seven years since the release of 2 Cool 4 Skool and BTS has now become one of the biggest boy bands across the globe.

BTS's song 'Dynamite' became the number 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.