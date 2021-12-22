BTS’ RM watched reality show 'Street Girls Fighter' and here's how he reacted

BTS's leader RM has recently come back to South Korea and is serving his quarantine period. After an amazing tour in Los Angeles, RM enjoyed himself to the fullest in the exotic country before returning to his homeland. Well, now when RM Is back in town he is spending quality time and finding ways to overcome boredom. On December 17, RM asked ARMY for recommendations on shows to watch. On Weverse, he asked ARMY, “Guys, I started quarantine… Please recommend things to watch.” A fan recommended Secret Forest and Street Girls Fighter. Also Read - WOW! Coldplay called BTS’s V 'second Chris Martin' after listening to his English demo of My Universe

Well, for the unknown, Street Girls Fighter is a reality show that has currently grabbed everyone's attention with its storyline. This show is a spinoff of the popular Street Woman Fighter dancing reality survival. Within no time, RM accepted the recommendations and started watching the series. RM got addicted to the series and was impressed with it. He wrote, 'Street Girls Fighter is super fun.'

He even expressed sadness when one of the crews got eliminated from the show. He wrote, 'Oh my, Amazon *sob sob*' He even shared an Instagram story of the elimination. RM then ended the series with words of encouragement for the rest of the teams and wrote, 'Hwaiting to all of the remaining crews~~~!!'