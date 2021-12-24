BTS: RM's Instagram picture reminds ARMY of Suga and Jimin; check out to know why
BTS leader RM recently shared stunning pictures from his recent visit. He shared the picture on his Instagram which was titled "Bird and Cat" (2021). J-Hope commented saying, "Um excuse me what is this adorable thing????"
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl part ways,' relationship was long over' Confirms break-up | Watch
83: Ranveer Singh’s cricket coach Rajiv Mehra is all praises for the actor, says ‘It was like a prayer for you’
83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film is a milestone; Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor and more shower praise
BTS: RM's Instagram picture reminds ARMY of Suga and Jimin; check out to know why
Is Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor really getting a divorce? To know the details watch full video
Project K: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s film with Nag Ashwin is a futuristic project with robots – deets inside
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel wrap the first shooting schedule; check out BTS pictures from the sets in Palampur
Akshay Kumar to earn Rs 2000 crore in 2022? Atrangi Re star opens up about the box office game
Sushmita Sen, Shamita Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and more: 7 unmarried Bollywood celebs who are single and happy
Atrangi Re leaked online on Tamilrockers; Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush’s full movie in HD available for free download
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1