BTS: RM's Instagram picture reminds ARMY of Suga and Jimin; check out to know why

BTS leader RM recently shared stunning pictures from his recent visit. RM keeps visiting different museums throughout the United States and Korea and this showcases his love for art pieces. These artworks and aesthetics prove that RM has enjoyed every bit of his visit. RM shared a picture of art depicting a black cat and a small white bird. He shared the picture on his Instagram without any caption and received more than 262,992 likes. The picture is an oil painting designed by Kim Doong Ji and has been titled "Bird and Cat" (2021). This picture is indeed stunning. J-Hope commented saying, "Um excuse me what is this adorable thing????"

Within no time ARMY was quick enough to point out the 'adorable thing' in the oicture that they found cute. RM's Instagram picture reminded ARMY of Suga and Jimin. Well, ARMYs know Suga has been often compared to having the likeness of a cat, while Jimin has the likeness of a baby Duck. ARMYs were quick enough to compare the picture with Jimin and Suga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Here's how ARMY reacted to RM's post -

yoonmin captured by: user rkive ? pic.twitter.com/8npBFV1QIq — 방탄소년단 (@filesofbangtan) December 23, 2021

I can't be the only one who thought about yoonmin right ?!? pic.twitter.com/wdOFHUP8yb — enoor⁷♡'s fara (@staeyughe) December 23, 2021