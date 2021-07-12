BTS: Suga predicts Permission to Dance would replace Butter on the Billboard Hot 100; RM and Jin make a special promise to ARMY

BTS released a new Bangtan Bomb video on Sunday featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, unboxing the Butter album. The most popular South Korean pop band released the CD version of the new track Butter on July 9. The CD also includes BTS's recently released song Permission to Dance. Also Read - BTS REVEAL the reason of why they don’t want to see ARMY in the initial post-pandemic concerts and it will make you emotional

The video was shared on YouTube, wherein the BTS members were divided into two groups. Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V were in one team, while RM, Jin, and Jungkook were in another group. The teams were then given the CD album and were seen unboxing it.

During the unboxing session, the members revealed that the box comes with numerous photos, cards, and a pack of stickers that fans could use to decorate the box. During revealing the contents, J-Hope revealed that the photoshoots were done in March even before their song Butter and Permission to Dance were released.

Suga recalled the cold weather, while Jimin said that he was freezing to death. RM, Jungkook, and Jin spoke about the beach-themed shoot and recalled how the sun was making them difficult to keep their eyes fully open.

Later, RM and Jin revealed they would host a VLive together within a month of Permission to Dance's release. Wow, isn't this great! Later, Suga predicted that Permission to Dance's fate and said that their song would replace their previous released song Butter which is on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

For the uninitiated, BTS released Permission to Dance on July 9, and the members were seen performing on it.