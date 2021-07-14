BTS: Suga REVEALS he almost drowned in the ocean as a child; Army will find Jimin and J-Hope's reaction relatable AF

The most popular South Korean pop band BTS recently shot a version of the Butter concept pictures on the beach. In the video shared on YouTube, Butter Jacket Shooting Sketch, the BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoyed themselves thoroughly on the beach. Right from enjoying some ice cream to playing volleyball, these members had a gala time at the beach. Also Read - BTS members Suga and J-Hope express gratitude to ARMY as Butter continues to top on Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh consecutive week

Well, did you know Suga has not amazing memory associated with the beach? During the fourth anniversary celebration in 2017, the BTS members decided to gift each other a framed picture from their childhood. As Suga unwrapped his picture, he revealed that the photo was taken on the day he was almost drowned in the ocean.

"This was the day that I almost drowned in the ocean. I was floating on this tube, and it flipped over. I couldn't breathe and I was flailing around. My dad rescued me. It was really scary," he said. Jimin got concerned for Suga and asked him if that's why he does not join them when they go in the water? Suga said that he does not feel like it. His answer left J-Hope in splits.

BTS' song Butter continues to rule the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The members will be performing Butter and Permission To Dance on The Tonight Show With and it will premiere on July 13 and July 14 in the US.