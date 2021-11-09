BTS: Suga treats ARMY with a stunning selfie; J-Hope calls him a 'cute villian'

The popular Korean pop band BTS member Suga had shared a photo of himself wherein he called himself a villain. J-Hope commented on the picture and asked, “Are you a cutie villain?” ARMY could not hold back their excitement and went gaga over Suga and J-Hope's strong bond. Well. ARMY must be knowing that Suga and J-Hope are often called ‘Sope’ as it is said that J-Hope is the only band member who brings out Suga’s playful side. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook named as the ‘Top Model Idol’ in Forbes Korea list; ARMY pours in massive support

Suga and J-Hope share a close bond together and their fun videos make ARMY happy. Moreover, J-Hope also replied to RM's emotional post that the leader had shared a few days ago and wrote, "Thank you! Our leader!". In other post, J-Hope played around with ARMY using 'ladadada' in every post. Well, J-Hope knows how to make ARMY happy.

Take a look at the post -

J-Hope shared a photo of himself, saying, “Love u all!” A few times back, a fan tweeted saying, “Oppa my dream is to be an actor. If my dream comes true, marry me when you see me.” Later, she said that she was joking and hoped he wishes her. She wrote, “Just a joke for saying marry me. Say ‘you did a great job’ to me.” J-Hope replied to her saying, “I hope you can be an awesome actor.”

On the work front, BTS recently revealed that they are working on a new album and this piece of news made ARMY jump in joy. In the recent episode of In The Soop, the Bangtan boys revealed that they are working on a new potential album.