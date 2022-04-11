BTS thank ARMY for all the love and support as they win Favourite Music Group at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for 3 years in a row

The popular pop band BTS has recently won the Favorite Music Group category at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on April 9. The Bangtan Boys have been winning this award for three consecutive years now starting from 2020. BTS members including RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, and Junkook thanked ARMYs for their love and support. BTS ties with Black Eyes Peas, , and Fifth Harmony as they become three-time winners in the ‘Favourite Music Group’ category. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V channelises his inner Johnny Depp on day two of PTD concert in Las Vegas; fans scream 'Insane' - view tweets

Billboard also stated, "BTS won the 'Favorite Music Group' award for the third year in a row. They are now added to the list of three-time winners for this award, which include Black Eyed Peas, One Direction, and Fifth Harmony". congratulations are pouring in for the BTS boys for achieving yet another milestone. RM said, "Thank you, KCA and ARMY, for the Favorite Music Group award. We're honoured and so grateful to receive the award." Jimin added saying, "This award is for you, ARMY. We are touched by your love and cheer." Suga said, "We will never, ever stop trying our best, and we will show you great performances." Jungkook said, "Thank you, KCA, for the award," while V said, "We love you, ARMY."

The BTS extends their own Guinness World Record for 'the most Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards won by a music group'. Last year, BTS joined Fifth Harmony for this title. The group is currently in Las Vegas for four nights for their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concert.