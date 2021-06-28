BTS: The Handmaid’s Tale star Max Minghella gushes about his obsession with the Bangtan boys; here's what he said

Hollywood star Max Minghella who is currently seen in The Handmaid’s Tale is a huge fan of the popular Korean band BTS. The actor who made his directorial debut in 2018 with Teen Spirit film posses a huge passion for the band. Also Read - Just 4 nervous fanboy moments of BTS members with Usher, Ariana Grande and others to make you fall in love with the Bangtan boys all over again

In 2018, Max, , and Zlatko Buric were in an interview with Josh Horowitz wherein the actress revealed that Minghella introduced BTS to her. Fanning confirmed Minghella is the biggest fan of BTS as she said, "He loves V, he loves V." The host asked Minghella how he became a fan of the K-pop group to which the handsome actor said, "I blame Dylan O'Brien for this. Dylan O'Brien is the person who introduced me to BTS… It's not been a good thing for anybody in my life. I'm deeply obsessed, it has been my main focus."

Minghella gushed about his obsession with BTS when the host asked him if he would want to direct a movie about Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook? The actor said, "Oh, I'd love that. I'd love to do, like, a John Chu-esque, tour life, yeah, that would be great."

In 2019, Max was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The host asked Max about his experience being a fan of BTS and the actor said, “It was amazing,” Minghella said. The actor seems to be in aww with the band as he said, “It’s astonishing, I don’t know how they do it. They are amazing performers.”

He even said that he attended the BTS concert with O’Brien. “I went with my best friend Dylan O’Brien, who is a bit of a teen heartthrob. We were very worried honestly that he was gonna get recognized, so we had to wear fairly elaborate costumes,” said Max. He even said that he likes Jungkook and V the most.