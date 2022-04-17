BTS to FINALLY make their come back with new album on THIS date

The South Korean pop band BTS has recently announced their comeback with a new album in June. Recently at the end of the concert, the Bangtan boys announced the release date of the new album. On, April 17 the pop band took to their Twitter page and shared a video teasing ARMYs about their comeback. The South Korean press Newsen reported that BTS teased at the end of the final night of the BTS 'Permission to dance on stage - Las Vegas' concert. The video teaser highlights the previous performances then and the words of the Bangtan boys, “WE ARE BULLETPROOF” read in the members’ voices, it ends with the date “2022.06.10” shown. Also Read - BTS member Jungkook flaunts his boxing skills in THIS new viral video

Big Hit Music shared a statement on the BTS' fan community Weverse announced the group will return on 10th June with a new album. The statement read, 'Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022.

Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.

We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album.

Thank you.'

Earlier, as reported by Newsen, BTS spoke about a new chapter in 2022.